Assam Career Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) on full time contract basis in Tinsukia Division.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP)

No. of posts : 6

Hospital wise vacancies :

DBRT Railway Hospital (including DBRT HU) : 5

MXN HU : 1

Qualification : The candidate should be minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) with registration in Medical Council of India, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotational internship

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for 19 vacancies in Assam Gas Company Limited

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age Limit :

i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01-12-2022. However, age relaxation is admissible to candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC categories as per extant rule

ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State and Central Government, the age to consider is 65 years as on 01-12-2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd December 2022 at 11 AM in Office of CMS / NTSK (NTSK Sub-Divisional Railway Hospital, NF Railway, Tinsukia Division)

Also Read : Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 500 vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can report for the walk-in-interview with application duly filled / signed as per the enclosed format along with copies of all certificates / testimonials in original and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here