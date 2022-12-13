Applications are invited for 19 vacant positions in Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL).

Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of ITI Trainees in various disciplines. Candidates registered under Duliajan, Tinsukia and Doomdooma Employment Exchanges are only eligible to apply for the vacancies. Provisionally selected candidate(s) will be appointed as a ‘Trainee’ for a period of 12 (Twelve) months. Upon successful completion of training period, the trainee will be considered for regularization subject to satisfactory performance during the training period.

Name of post : Fitter-Trainee

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Full Time ITI (Fitter) passed from Govt. of Assam recognized institutions or affiliated to SCVT/ NCVT

Name of post : Diesel Mechanic -Trainee

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Full Time ITI (I/C Engine/Diesel Mechanic) passed from Govt. of Assam recognized institutions or affiliated to SCVT/NCVT.

Name of post : Electrician -Trainee

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Full Time ITI (Electrician) passed from Govt. of Assam recognized institutions or affiliated to

SCVT/NCVT

Name of post : Wireman -Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Full Time ITI (Wireman) passed from Govt. of Assam recognized institutions or affiliated to SCVT/ NCVT.

Name of post : Welder -Trainee

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Full Time ITI (Welder) passed from Govt. of Assam recognized institutions or affiliated to SCVT/ NCVT

Name of post : Mechanic-cum-Operator-Trainee

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Full Time ITI (Machinist) passed from Govt. of Assam recognized institutions or affiliated to

SCVT/ NCVT.

Age Limit :

General : Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 40 Years

SC/ST : Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 45 Years

OBC/MOBC : Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 43 Years

How to apply : Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through the link on the Assam Gas Company Limited website (https://assamgas.org/) in the careers webpage from 17/12/2022(11:00 a.m.) to 31/12/2022 (11:59 p.m.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here