Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University.

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of Business Administration on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Business Administration

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA or any equivalent degree in Management

Specialization : Open

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th December 2022 at 11 AM in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Laboratory Bearer vacancies in Bahona College

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with all relevant documents / certificates, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here