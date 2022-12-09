Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Statistics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

Age : Maximum 38 years as on 1st day of the year in which the advertisement is issued with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PwD candidates

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed (as per Assam Govt. Notification No. GAG(B) 199/2008/5 dated 30-01-2009)

Age : Minimum 18 years and should not be more than 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex-servicemen, 43 years for OBC / MOBC and 45 years for SC / ST as on 01-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data , relevant testimonials and demand drafts to the Principal & Secretary, Bahona College, P.O.-Bahona, Jorhat-785101, Assam within December 22, 2022

Also Read : Assam Career : Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment 2022

Application Fees : A Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (for Assistant Professor) and Rs. 200/- (for Laboratory Bearer) (Non-refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, Bahona College, Jorhat should be send along with the applications

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here