Assam Career Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.
Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy General Manager and Senior Manager on permanent basis.
Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Production)
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000-110000 + Grade Pay Rs. 16300/-
Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification
Essential Experience : Minimum 17 (seventeen) years post qualification experience in plant operation/ project execution out of which 2 (Two)) years should be in next lower level Managerial role in large or medium scale PSU/ Private Industry preferably in Petrochemical/ Chemical /Oil
Refinery Sector. Preference will be given to candidates who acquired experience in project execution, commissioning & operation having latest technology with Captive Power Plant and DCS system in Petrochemical/ chemical sector.
Age : Not exceeding 52 years
Name of post : Senior Manager (Production)
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000-110000 + Grade Pay Rs. 15700/-
Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification
Essential Experience : Minimum 13 (thirteen) years post qualification experience in plant
operation/project execution out of which 2 (Two) years should be in next lower level Managerial role in large or medium scale PSU/ Private Industry preferably in Petrochemical/Chemical /Oil Refinery Sector. Preference will be given to candidates who acquired experience in project execution, commissioning & operation having latest technology with Captive Power Plant and DCS system in Petrochemical/ chemical sector
Age : Not exceeding 50 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the Career Section of the Company’s Website www.assampetrochemicals.co.in from 12th December 2022 to 31st December 2022
Application Fees : The candidates shall have to deposit Rs. 250/- plus bank charges, if any (For
General category) or Rs. 150/- plus bank charges, if any (For SC/ST/OBC) through SBI Collect Online Payment selecting appropriate payment gateway. The online application fee is non-refundable.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here