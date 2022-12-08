Assam Career Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.

Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy General Manager and Senior Manager on permanent basis.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Production)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000-110000 + Grade Pay Rs. 16300/-

Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification

Essential Experience : Minimum 17 (seventeen) years post qualification experience in plant operation/ project execution out of which 2 (Two)) years should be in next lower level Managerial role in large or medium scale PSU/ Private Industry preferably in Petrochemical/ Chemical /Oil

Refinery Sector. Preference will be given to candidates who acquired experience in project execution, commissioning & operation having latest technology with Captive Power Plant and DCS system in Petrochemical/ chemical sector.

Age : Not exceeding 52 years

Name of post : Senior Manager (Production)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000-110000 + Grade Pay Rs. 15700/-

Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification

Essential Experience : Minimum 13 (thirteen) years post qualification experience in plant

operation/project execution out of which 2 (Two) years should be in next lower level Managerial role in large or medium scale PSU/ Private Industry preferably in Petrochemical/Chemical /Oil Refinery Sector. Preference will be given to candidates who acquired experience in project execution, commissioning & operation having latest technology with Captive Power Plant and DCS system in Petrochemical/ chemical sector

Age : Not exceeding 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the Career Section of the Company’s Website www.assampetrochemicals.co.in from 12th December 2022 to 31st December 2022

Application Fees : The candidates shall have to deposit Rs. 250/- plus bank charges, if any (For

General category) or Rs. 150/- plus bank charges, if any (For SC/ST/OBC) through SBI Collect Online Payment selecting appropriate payment gateway. The online application fee is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here