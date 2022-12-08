Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sibsagar Commerce College Assam.

Sibsagar Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Accountancy and Management.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Accountancy : 1

Management : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Good academic record as defined by the concerned university with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale at the Master Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

(ii) Besides, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC,CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

(iii) Notwithstanding, anything contained in sub clause (i) and (ii) to the clause 4.40.1 of the UGC Regulations 30thJune, 2010 candidates who have a Ph.D Degree in accordance with the university Grant Commission (Minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D Degree Regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

(iv) NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such Master programmes in disciplines for which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted.

(v) A relaxation of 5% may be provided to the graduate and Masters Level for the Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Differently-abled (Physically and visually differently-abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility. The 5% relaxation will not include any grace (clause-3.4.1)

(vi) The period of time taken by candidates to acquire M.Phil and / or Ph.D Degree shall not be considered as Teaching/research experience for appointment to the positions ( clause-3.9.0)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website) along with supporting documents and a Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- (One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar, payable at Sivasagar. The applications must reach the Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar, Assam within December 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here