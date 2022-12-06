Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria (LTK) College Assam.

Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria (LTK) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022

Age : 38 years as on 01/01/2022 and relaxation for SC / ST / OBC / MOBC / PwD as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only in favour of Principal, LTK College payable at SBI, Angarkhowa Branch (IFSC- SBIN0006891). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, LTK College, P.O.- Azad, North Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787031 within 19th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here