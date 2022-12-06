Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Moridhal College Assam.

Moridhal College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, Grade-III (Laboratory Assistant) & Grade-IV (Laboratory Bearer).

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 15

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 3

Chemistry : 3

Mathematics : 3

Physics : 3

Zoology : 3

Qualification : The Educational Qualification & Selection Procedure of Asstt. Prof. will be held as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE/239/2021/68 Dated 24.01.2022

Name of post : Grade-III (Laboratory Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognised College/ University

and must possess 3 months diploma in computer. The candidate shall have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and Simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade-IV(Laboratory Bearer)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age :

(1) For Assistant Professors : 38 Years on 01.01.2022 and relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD as per Govt. rules.

(2) For Grade-III (Laboratory Assistant) and Grade-IV (Laboratory Bearer) : The upper age limit

should not be more than 40 years of age on 01.01.2022. Relaxation for ST/SC/OBC/ MOBC/Ex-serviceman/ PWD will be as per Govt. Existing Guideline.

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor can send their applications in the DHE’S prescribed format along with complete Bio-data, all testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) drawn in favour of

Principal, Moridhal College payable at SBI, Dhemaji Branch (IFSC : SBIN0001426). The applications must reach the Principal, Moridhal College, P.O. – Moridhal, P.S.- Dhemaji, Dist.- Dhemaji, Assam, PIN-787057 within 21st December 2022

Candidates applying for the post of Grade-III & Grade-IV can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form along with complete Bio-data, all testimonials and a non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred) drawn in favour of Principal, Moridhal College payable at SBI, Dhemaji Branch (IFSC : SBIN0001426). The applications must reach the Principal, Moridhal College, P.O. – Moridhal, P.S.- Dhemaji, Dist.- Dhemaji, Assam, PIN-787057 within 21st December 2022

In case of postal delay, the candidates can mail the e-copy of their application to moridhalcollege@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here