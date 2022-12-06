Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Executive- Finance & Accounts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Executive- Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.Com. in Finance / Accounts or MBA in Finance / Accounts from recognized University / Institution

ii) Must have knowledge of PFMS

Experience : At least two years’ experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 01-12-2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th December 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in O/o Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, PHED Building, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36, Assam

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview along with all original documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here