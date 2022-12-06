Assam Career Jal Jeevan Mission

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Executive- Finance & Accounts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Executive- Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.Com. in Finance / Accounts or MBA in Finance / Accounts from recognized University / Institution

ii) Must have knowledge of PFMS

Experience : At least two years’ experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 01-12-2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th December 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in O/o Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, PHED Building, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36, Assam

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview along with all original documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

