Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant under its Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 62,000/- to Rs. 85,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Qualification & Experience :

Master degree preferable with an MBA. PhD will be preferred

Minimum 10 years of professional experiences and proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments

Ability to work independently and take responsibility

Also Read : LIC Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Chief Risk Officer vacancy

Selection Procedure : Written Test & Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for appearing interview through telephone, Email / WhatsApp / SMS

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with requisite documents through post / courier (Hard copy) to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship , Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam up to 12 PM of 15th December 2022

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in CKB Commerce College

Candidates can also send their applications along with requisite documents by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com up to 12 PM of 15th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here