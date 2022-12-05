Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) Commerce College Assam.

Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Banking : 1

Statistics & Mathematics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Fulfillment of Educational qualifications as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022 with NET / SET / SLET. Selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum issued vide No. ASE. 626/2021/3 dated 15/12/2021. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date of submitting applications. Eligibility like MPhil / PhD / Seminar Papers / Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data including all testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only in favour of Principal & Secretary, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat payable at State Bank of India, Jorhat Branch, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat , PIN-785001, Assam within December 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here