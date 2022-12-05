Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for 70 vacant positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers in various departments of Government of Assam.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department

No. of posts : 63

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Qualification :

i) The candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering ) from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by Govt. or a candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Civil Engineering.

ii) The Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology must be a Regular Course recognized by AICTE/ UGC as mentioned in Point No. (i). Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology obtained through Distance Mode of Education, by whatever name called will not be accepted.

iii) Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of atleast 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i,e. Assamese/Bengali/ Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Assam

under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Qualification :

i) Bachelor Degree in (Civil) Engineering from a Government recognised University/ Institute

approved by the AICTE.

ii) The Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering must be a Regular Course. Bachelors Degree in

Engineering obtained through Distance Mode of Education by whatever name called, will not be accepted.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Assam

under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8,700/-

Qualification :

i) A candidate must have passed 3 years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an institute

recognized by the Government.

ii) The Diploma in Civil Engineering must be a Regular Course. Diploma in Civil Engineering

obtained through Distance Mode of Education by whatever name called, will not be accepted.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the posts of Junior Engineers & Assistant Engineers in Directorate of Municipal Administration can apply online through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 6th December 2022 to 5th January 2023.

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Engineers in Water Resources Department can apply online through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 5th December 2022 to 4th January 2023.

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3