Applications are invited for various administrative positions in NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI).

Name of post : Finance cum Accounts Officer (FAO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree in Commerce/ qualifications approved by AICTE/UGC with 5

years experience (with proof) from current/previous Employer in Procurement /Finance/ Accounts / Administration / of any Govt./Semi Govt./Autonomous Bodies/PSU & Private Sector Organizations, post essential qualification.

Name of post : Business Support Manager (BSM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: 2-year full-time Master in Business Administration (MBA)/Master of Fashion

Management (MFM) from NIFT/Master of Technology (M.Tech)qualifications approved by AICTE/UGC with 5years’experience (with proof) from current/previous Employer post essential qualification in liaisoning with corporate, Government financial institutions for revenue generation.

Name of post : Legal Officer cum Company Secretary cum Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Qualified Company Secretary with 5 years experience in a limited/listed Company

from current/previous Employer in any Govt. /Semi Govt. /Autonomous Bodies/PSU

& Private Sector Organizations, post essential qualification

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories Incubator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Essential experience of working as an incubation manager for a minimum

of three years. Professional with a Graduate degree in Fashion Design/Accessory Design/ Textile Design/Knitwear design from NIFT/NID and expertise in the area of Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories (minimum five years of relevant experience with proof from current/previous Employer) post qualifications.

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Smart Wearable Systems Incubator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Post qualification essential experience of working as an incubation manager for a minimum of three years. Professional with a Graduate degree in Engineering with a Master of

Fashion Management (MFM) from NIFT/Master in Fashion Technology (MFTech.) from NIFT(minimum five years of relevant experience with proof from current/previous Employer) post qualifications

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Apparel Athleisure & Activewear Incubator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Post qualification Essential experience working as an incubation manager for a minimum of three years. Professional with a Graduate degree in engineering and Master of Fashion Management (MFM) from NIFT/Master in Fashion Technology (MFTech.) from NIFT(minimum five years of relevant experience with proof from current/previous Employer) post qualifications

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Home & Spaces Incubator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Post qualification Essential experience working as an incubation manager for a minimum of three years. Professional with a Graduate degree in Textile Engineering/Technology or Textile Design, and expertise in the area of Textile and Fashion(minimum five years of relevant experience with proof from current/previous Employer) post qualifications.

Name of post : Technician- Smart Wearable Systems Incubator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: 3- year full-time diploma in relevant Engineering Branch with 5 years of work experience with proof from current/previous Employer post qualifications.

Name of post : Technician- Fashion & Lifestyle Accessories Incubator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: 3-year full-time diploma in relevant Engineering Branch with 5 years of work experience with proof from current/previous Employer post qualifications.

Name of post : Technician- Apparel including Athleisure & Activewear Incubator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: 3-year full-time diploma in relevant Engineering Branch with 5 years of work experience with proof from current/previous Employer post qualifications.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications including a CV, Statement of Purpose within 500 words, and two (2) references in the prescribed format to Email: recruitment.nfdi@nift.ac.in.

The last date for submission of applications is 31st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here