Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Risk Officer.

Name of post : Chief Risk Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate from reputed University preferably with credible certification in Risk Management.

MBA or a relevant higher degree is a definite plus.

Preference will be given to the candidates who have done courses related to Insurance and Risk Management viz. Financial Risk Manager (FRM)

Experience : 10 years experience in the Insurance field in Economics/Finance/Actuarial

Science/ Law/Accounting/Risk Management

Age : Should not be less than 45 years as on 01.12.2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://licindia.in/ by 23rd December 2022

Application Fees : Rs.1,000/-(One thousand only) plus GST as applicable. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, there is no application fee, however they have to pay Rs.100/- (One hundred only) plus GST as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here