Assam Career Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon.

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Special Educator on contractual basis for the session 2022-23.

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification :

1. Graduate with B.Ed. (special education).

OR

2. B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education.

OR

3. B.Ed. (General) with two-year diploma in special education.

OR

4. B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD).

OR

5. B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education

(PGPC).

OR

6. PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation)

OR

7. PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disabilities: Physical and Neurological).

OR

8. PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotors Impairment and Cerebral Palsy).

OR

9. Secondary Level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment.

OR

10. Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR

11. BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment.

OR

Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th December 2022 at 9 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon, Guwahati-781011, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 8 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Bio-Data Performa available in the website along with one copy of self attested certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here