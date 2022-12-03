Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : 10th class pass from a recognized Board / University. 3 years or more experience in relevant trade.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Pay Scale : Level-1 Rs. 18000-56900/-

Age Limit : Not below 18 years or exceeding 27 years. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in LCB College Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785010, Assam within 2nd January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here