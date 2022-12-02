Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Lalit Chandra Bharali (L.C.B.) College Guwahati.

Lalit Chandra Bharali (L.C.B.) College Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant, Library Assistant and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Bengali

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 41 years as on 01-01-2022

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Any Graduate from a recognized College / Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months duration. The candidates should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2022. Age relaxation for reserved categories of candidates will be as per prescribed Govt. rules

Name of post : Library Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Any Graduate from a recognized College / Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months duration. The candidates should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2022. Age relaxation for reserved categories of candidates will be as per prescribed Govt. rules

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria : Class VII passed

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2022. Age relaxation for reserved categories of candidates will be as per prescribed Govt. rules

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor in Bengali can send their applications in the prescribed format available in the DHE’s website (www.dhe.gov.in) along with bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, LCB College payable at SBI Guwahati Kalipur Bhutnath Branch (IFSC Code- SBIN0009912). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, L.C. Bharali College, Maligaon, Guwahati-11 within December 15, 2022

Candidates applying for the posts of Grade-III and Grade-IV can send their applications in Standard Form along with bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- ( only for Junior Assistant and Library Assistant) or Rs. 300/- (only for Grade-IV) drawn in favour of Principal, LCB College payable at SBI Guwahati Kalipur Bhutnath Branch (IFSC Code- SBIN0009912). Instead of DD, one can deposit Banker’s Cheque. The candidates can also pay fees by NEFT (A/c No. 36281902091, SBI Guwahati Kalipur Bhutnath Branch, IFSC Code- SBIN0009912). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, L.C. Bharali College, Maligaon, Guwahati-11 within December 15, 2022.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2