Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Namrup College Assam.

Namrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade-IV, Library Bearer and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post :Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post :Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit should not be more than 40 years as on lst January 2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guideline no.ABP.6/2016/51 dtd.02.09.2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete Bio-data (must include email and ID and contact no.), self-attested copies of all testimonials along with

non-refundable demand draft of Rs.300/- (Three hundred) drawn in favour of Principal, Namrup College, Namrup payable at Punjab National Bank, Namrup. The applications must reach the Principal, Namrup College, Parbatpur, Dibrugarh, Assam within December 14, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here