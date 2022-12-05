Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II under the Department of Agricultural Statistics.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification : MSc in Statistics / Agricultural Statistics

Age : 21-36 Years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th December 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Office Chamber of the Dean, College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with applications in plain paper along with bio-data and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here