Applications are invited for over 500 vacant managerial positions in Bank of Maharashtra.
Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of AGMs, Chief Managers, Generalist Officer and Forex / Treasury Officers.
Name of post : AGM Board Secretary & Corporate Governance
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Professional qualification of CS from ICSI
Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services
Name of post : AGM Digital Banking
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years
Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services
Name of post : AGM Management Information System (MIS)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years
Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services
Name of post : Chief Manager, Management Information System (MIS)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years
Experience : Minimum 10 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services
Name of post : Chief Manager, Market Economic Analyst
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MA in Economics from a recognized University
Experience : Minimum 10 years work experience in Banking or Financial Institutions as Economist
Name of post : Chief Manager, Digital Banking
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Bachelor’s Engineer degree in any discipline with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years
Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience in designing and building customer journey and lending process teams in area of customer experience in financial sector
Name of post : Chief Manager, Information System Audit
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BTech / BE in IT / Computer Science/ MCA / MCS /MSc (Electronics / Computer Science) with minimum 55% in aggregate of all semesters / years
Experience : Minimum 10 years experience in conducting Information System Audit.
Name of post : Chief Manager, Information Security Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in the following disciplines with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years- Computer Science/ Computer, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Equivalent Courses related to Cyber Security Field
Experience : IT related work experience of minimum 10 years
Name of post : Chief Manager, Credit
No. of posts : 15
Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University with professional qualification of CA / CMA / CFA from the recognized Institute / Board
OR
Post Graduate degree in any discipline preferably from Banking / Finance / Agriculture / any credit related area with minimum 50% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years from recognized Institute / University/Board
Experience : 10 years post qualification experience as Officer
Name of post : Chief Manager, Disaster Management
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s or above degree in Disaster Management from TISS or from universities with minimum 50% marks in aggregate
Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience in the field of Disaster Management or related fields
Name of post : Chief Manager, Public Relation & Corporate Communication
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate and two years full time MMS Marketing / MBA Marketing / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing
Experience : 10 years experience in Banks / Financial Institutions as a Marketing Officer
Name of post : Generalist Officer (Scale III)
No. of posts : 100
Qualification :Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate
OR
Professional qualification like CA / CFA / CMA
Experience : Minimum 3 years as an Officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank
Name of post : Generalist Officer (Scale II)
No. of posts : 400
Qualification :Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate
OR
Professional qualification like CA / CFA / CMA
Experience : Minimum 5 years as an Officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank
Name of post : Forex / Treasury Officer
No. of posts : 25
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks
and
Post Graduate degree in Business / Management / Banking /Finance
Certificate in forex related areas shall be preferable
Experience : Minimum four years of experience in relevant fields
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bankofmaharashtra.in/ from 6th December 2022 to 23rd December 2022
Application Fees :
- UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 1180
- SC / ST / PwBD : Rs. 118
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here