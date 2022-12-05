Applications are invited for over 500 vacant managerial positions in Bank of Maharashtra.

Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of AGMs, Chief Managers, Generalist Officer and Forex / Treasury Officers.

Name of post : AGM Board Secretary & Corporate Governance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Professional qualification of CS from ICSI

Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services

Name of post : AGM Digital Banking

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years

Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services

Also Read : IBPS Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Programming Assistant vacancy

Name of post : AGM Management Information System (MIS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years

Experience : Minimum 12 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services

Name of post : Chief Manager, Management Information System (MIS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years

Experience : Minimum 10 years work experience in Banking or Financial Services

Name of post : Chief Manager, Market Economic Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA in Economics from a recognized University

Experience : Minimum 10 years work experience in Banking or Financial Institutions as Economist

Name of post : Chief Manager, Digital Banking

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s Engineer degree in any discipline with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years

Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience in designing and building customer journey and lending process teams in area of customer experience in financial sector

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Chief Manager, Information System Audit

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BTech / BE in IT / Computer Science/ MCA / MCS /MSc (Electronics / Computer Science) with minimum 55% in aggregate of all semesters / years

Experience : Minimum 10 years experience in conducting Information System Audit.

Name of post : Chief Manager, Information Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in the following disciplines with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years- Computer Science/ Computer, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Equivalent Courses related to Cyber Security Field

Experience : IT related work experience of minimum 10 years

Name of post : Chief Manager, Credit

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University with professional qualification of CA / CMA / CFA from the recognized Institute / Board

OR

Post Graduate degree in any discipline preferably from Banking / Finance / Agriculture / any credit related area with minimum 50% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years from recognized Institute / University/Board

Experience : 10 years post qualification experience as Officer

Name of post : Chief Manager, Disaster Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s or above degree in Disaster Management from TISS or from universities with minimum 50% marks in aggregate

Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience in the field of Disaster Management or related fields

Name of post : Chief Manager, Public Relation & Corporate Communication

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate and two years full time MMS Marketing / MBA Marketing / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing

Experience : 10 years experience in Banks / Financial Institutions as a Marketing Officer

Name of post : Generalist Officer (Scale III)

No. of posts : 100

Qualification :Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate

OR

Professional qualification like CA / CFA / CMA

Experience : Minimum 3 years as an Officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank

Name of post : Generalist Officer (Scale II)

No. of posts : 400

Qualification :Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate

OR

Professional qualification like CA / CFA / CMA

Experience : Minimum 5 years as an Officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank

Name of post : Forex / Treasury Officer

No. of posts : 25

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks

and

Post Graduate degree in Business / Management / Banking /Finance

Certificate in forex related areas shall be preferable

Experience : Minimum four years of experience in relevant fields

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bankofmaharashtra.in/ from 6th December 2022 to 23rd December 2022

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 1180

SC / ST / PwBD : Rs. 118

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here