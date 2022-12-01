Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programming Assistant on regular basis.

Name of post : Programming Assistant

Salary : Rs.47,043/- per month

Qualification : B.Tech. / M.C.A./ B.Sc- IT / B.C.A / B.Sc. Computer Science or equivalent

Skills :

Comulsory : For candidates having B. Tech / M.C.A degree minimum 1 year Post Qualification work

experience.

For candidates having degrees other than B.Tech. / M.C.A. minimum 2 years Post Qualification work experience.

The candidates must be experts in handling various applications in UNIX / Linux environment including file handling, Data Entry, data transfer etc. Basic Knowledge of computer programing in any language. Good knowledge of MS-Excel

Age Limit : Minimum : 23 years, Maximum: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born between

02.12.1992 and 01.12.1999 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th December 2022 at Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, 90 Ft DP Road, Behind Thakur Polytechnic, Off. W E Highway, Kandivali (East), Mumbai- 400101. Registration and reporting time for the interview is from 9 AM to 10 AM.

How to apply : Candidate should appear for the interview with all the requisite documents and certificates in original with three (03) set of photocopy of each and an application duly typed in A-4 paper (Original + 2 photocopies)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here