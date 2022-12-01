Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Associate (JRA) for the MEITY sponsored project “ISHAAN: A system for Bidirectional Machine Translation between 1) English and Assamese, Bodo, Manipuri, Nepali 2) Manipuri and Hindi 3) Assamese and Bodo” in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Associate (JRA)

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Qualification : ME/M.Tech in CSE

Desirable Experience : Machine Learning and NLP with strong coding skill using Python and libraries

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month. There is 10% increment on the gross salary after satisfactory completion of every year.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years for JRA

How to apply : Candidates can send the the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V and other relevant documents to Dr. Thoudam Doren Singh, PI, Dept. of CSE, NIT

Silchar through email: doren@cse.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of JRA under the MEITY” on or before 15th December, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here