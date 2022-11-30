Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad Off-Campus.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad Off-Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis for for School of Public Policy and Governance to lead the teaching and research programmes in the areas of Political Science with a focus on public policy.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in School of Public Policy and Governance

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Political Science / Public Policy or any Social Science discipline from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Pay Scale: Consolidated salary of Rs. 71952/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15600 – 39100; AGP Rs. 6000/-) in 6th CPC as approved by funder

Desirable Qualification : The candidates having Ph.D. in Political Science/ Public Policy and subsequent research work focusses on the following will be preferred:

Indian State and Political Process/ Regulation and Institutions/ Welfare Regimes/

Law and Governance and other similar research areas

Familiarity with large data sets (NSSO, Census, NFHS, etc.) and their usage to understand the contemporary state, political and the policy process

Having the willingness to work in a team and explore new and emerging research

Good publication record will be given preference.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided

on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of Receipt of Application: 15 December, 2022

Application Fee: The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The SC/ST/PWD candidates will be waived from the application fee if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women candidates are waived for payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee for those who are required to pay. Fees, once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here