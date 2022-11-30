Applications are invited for 260 vacant technical positions in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 260 vacant posts of Engineers on temporary basis for its Ghaziabad Unit.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer-I

No. of posts : 180

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 35

Electronics : 112

Computer Science : 25

Civil : 4

Electrical : 4

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc. (4 year course) Engineering degree or equivalent in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 01 years of relevant post-qualification industrial work experience (full time).

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 80

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 26

Electronics : 38

Computer Science : 5

Civil : 3

Electrical : 8

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc. (4 year course) Engineering degree or equivalent in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 02 years of relevant post-qualification industrial work experience (full time).

Upper Age Limit :

Trainee Engineer – I: The age limit should be not more than 28 years for General & EWS candidates.

Project Engineer – I: The age limit should be not more than 32 years for General & EWS candidates.

How to apply : Candidates who are desirous of applying for the above posts may apply online by clicking the link https://jobapply.in/bel2022NOVGZB.

The last date to submit online application in 14.12.2022.

Application Fees :

Trainee Engineer – I : Rs. 150 + 18% GST

Project Engineer – I : Rs. 400 + 18% GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here