meghalaya jobs neigrihms recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Junior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 12 [ UR : 5, EWS : 1, OBC : 3, SC : 3]

Essential Qualification :

i. Medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship.

iii. Candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Scale of Pay: Level 10 of pay Matrix – Rs.56,100/- plus NPA and other allowances as

admissible under rules.

Age limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 8th & 9th December 2022 (Thursday & Friday) in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong. Time for registration in the interview is between 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the prescribed application format and enclosed self attested relevant documents as follows:-

i. Two recent passport size photo

ii. Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

iii. Certificate of EWS/SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate from the competent

authority if applicable.

iv. MBBS passed Certificate

v. MBBS Marksheets

vi. MBBS Attempt certificate

vii. MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

viii. Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS

ix. NOC from the present employer (if employed)

x. MCI Eligibility certificate for candidate(s) passing from foreign medical Institution.

xi. Result of Screening test for Indian national with foreign Medical qualification issued by the

National Board of Examinations

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here