Applications are invited for over 70 vacant positions in Coconut Development Board.

Coconut Development Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 77 vacant positions under direct recruitment.

Name of post : Deputy Director (Development)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Horticulture or Agriculture or Plant Sciences from a recognized University or institute; and

(ii) Five years experience in Level-10 (Rs.56,100–Rs.1,77,500) in the pay matrix under the Central Government or equivalent with reference to agriculture development of plantation tree crops or horticulture crops; or seven years experience in Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix under the Central Government or equivalent with reference to agriculture development of plantation tree crops or horticulture crops

Name of post : Deputy Director (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Master degree in Business Administration or equivalent with Marketing Specialization or Master Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture with Postgraduate diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent from a recognized University or institute; and

ii) Seven years experience in agricultural marketing in any recognised institute

Name of post : Assistant Director (Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Horticulture or Agriculture or Plant Science from a recognized University or institute;

(ii) Three years experience in Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix under the Central Government or equivalent, preferably in plantation tree crops or horticulture crops; or five years experience in Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400) in the pay matrix under the Central Government or equivalent, preferably in plantation tree crops or horticulture crops.

Name of post : Assistant Director (Foreign Trade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Business Administration with specialization in International Business

or Foreign Trade or Export Promotion or equivalent from a recognized University or institute; or Bachelor degree in any subject with Postgraduate diploma in International Business or Export Promotion or Foreign Trade or equivalent from a recognized University or institute;

and

(ii) five years experience in market development of foreign countries including foreign trade and export to foreign countries in a government office or autonomous body or statutory body or public sector undertaking or reputed firm under Federation of Indian Export Organizations.

Name of post : Assistant Director (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Business Administration or equivalent with specialization in Marketing or Master degree in Agriculture or Horticulture with Postgraduate diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent from a recognized University or institute and five years

experience in agricultural marketing in a recognised institute

Name of post : Statistical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Master degree in Statistics or Agricultural Statistics from a recognised University or institute; and

ii) five years experience in statistical analysis in a government office or public sector undertaking or autonomous body or statutory body

Name of post : Development Officer

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree in Agriculture or Horticulture from a recognised University or institute;

and

(ii) Two years experience in the field of Agriculture or Horticulture Development activities in a recognised institute.

Name of post : Development Officer (Technology)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B. Tech. in Food Processing or Food Technology or equivalent or Master degree in Food and Nutrition or equivalent from a recognised University or institute and two years experience in food processing in a recognised institute.

Name of post : Development Officer (Training)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or B. Tech. in Agricultural Engineering or Food Processing Engineering or equivalent or Master degree in Food and Nutrition or equivalent with two years experience in the field of food processing, training and extension in a recognised institute

Name of post : Market Promotion Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Business Administration with marketing specialization or equivalent or Master degree in Agriculture or Horticulture with Postgraduate diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent from a recognised University or institute and two years experience in marketing in a recognised institute.

Name of post : Mass Media Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Journalism or Bachelor degree in any subject with Postgraduate degree or diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relations and Advertising or equivalent from a recognised University or institute; and

(ii) five years experience in mass media activities, Information, Education and Communication activities, content creation, stake holder education and training in a recognised institute.

Name of post : Statistical Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master degree in Agricultural Statistics or Statistics from a recognised University or institute.

Name of post : Sub Editor

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor degree in Science, preferably in Agriculture or Horticulture or allied subject from a recognised University or institute;

(b) Postgraduate diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relations and Advertising or equivalent from a recognised University or institute; and

(c) Two years experience in editing and publishing of journals, books etc. in a recognised institute

Name of post : Chemist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Chemistry from a recognised University or institute.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduation with a speed of 120 words per minute in shorthand and 45 words per

minute in typewriting

Name of post : Auditor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Commerce from a recognised University or institute or pass in the Intermediate Examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or pass in the

Intermediate Examination of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India; and

(ii) Five years experience in audit work in a government office or public sector undertaking

or autonomous body

Name of post : Programmer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Computer Applications or equivalent with Bachelor degree in Science

from a recognised University or institute; or Bachelor Degree in Computer Engineering or Electronics and Communication or Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised University or institute;

(ii) Two years experience in programming or Information System in a Government office or

public sector undertaking or autonomous body or statutory body or organization dealing in software.

Name of post : Food Technologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Food and Nutrition or B. Tech. in Food Processing or equivalent from a recognised University or institute; or Bachelor degree in Food Technology or Food and Nutrition with Postgraduate diploma in Food Safety and Quality Management or equivalent from a recognised University or institute and two years experience in the relevant field from a recognised institute

Name of post : Microbiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Microbiology or equivalent from a recognised University or institute

Name of post : Content Writer-cum-Journalist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Journalism or Bachelor degree in any subject with Postgraduate degree or diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relations and Advertising from a recognised University or institute; and

(ii) Two years experience in reporting and editing in a recognised institute

Name of post : Library and Information Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree in any discipline with Bachelor degree in Library and Information Science from a recognised University or institute; and

(ii) Two years experience in the field of library and information science in a recognised institute.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Master degree in Business Administration with specialization in Marketing or International Business or Foreign Trade or equivalent from a recognised University or institute or

Bachelor degree in any subject with Postgraduate diploma in Marketing Management or International Business or Export Promotion or Foreign Trade from a recognised University or Institute

Name of post : Field Officer

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : Intermediate or 12th Standard pass with Science and diploma or Certificate course in Agriculture or Horticulture or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or Institute.

Name of post : Junior Stenographer

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree from a recognized University or institute.

(ii) Skill Test Norms:

Dictation: Ten minutes @ eighty words per minute.

Transcription: Fifty minutes (English) or Sixty-five minutes (Hindi) on Computer.

Name of post : Hindi Typist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Intermediate or 12th standard pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or institute

(ii) A typing speed of thirty words per minute in Hindi on computer. [Thirty words per minute correspond to nine thousand KDPH on an average of five key depressions for each word].

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

(i) Pass in Higher Secondary from a recognized Board or institute; and

(ii) A typing speed of thirty-five words per minute in English or thirty words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) 12th Standard pass with Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or institute; and

(ii) Certificate Course in Lab Technician from a recognized Board or institute.

How to apply : Eligible and interested candidates are requested to submit their application online through the web link (https://recruit.coconutboard.in) within 26th December 2022

Application Fees : Rs.300/-(Rupees Three hundred only) through SBI Collect. Fee by any other means will not be entertained. No application fee in respect of SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/ Women candidates of any community candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here