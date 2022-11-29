tripura jobs tripura university recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Commerce.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per UGC Regulations

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th December 2022 from 2 PM onwards in Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University, Suryamaninagar-799022

How to apply : Candidates may attend the interview with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Candidates may also prepare a 10 minutes presentation on the subject of specialization / research area

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here