Applications are invited for over 60 vacant technical positions in Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 68 vacant posts of Scientist/Engineer in Level 10 of Pay Matrix to be filled based on GATE Score at

constituent ISRO Centres (Group ‘A’ Gazetted posts).

Name of post : Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics)

No. of posts : 21

Qualification : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engineering [Paper Code :

EC]

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Chhaygaon College

Name of post : Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 33

Qualification : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper Code : ME]

Name of post : Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper Code : CS]

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Research Assistant & Data Entry Operator vacancies in Gauhati Medical College

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/ from 29th November 2022 to 19th December 2022

Application Fees : The Application Fee is Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each

application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here