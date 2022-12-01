assam career iit guwahati recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (JRF) in various projects.

Name of post : JRF (GATE / NET)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Study of quantum noise control techniques using Low Density Parity Check codes

Qualification : BE/BTech (Preferably in ECE/EEE/CSE/PH) or Equivalent with a GATE/NET qualification

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 9th December 2022 from 3 PM onwards. Shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview through e-mail which will also contain the interview schedule and Microsoft Teams link.

Name of post : JRF (GATE )

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Internet-of-Things Network Scheduling in a Reinforcement Learning-aided

Mobile Edge Computing System

Qualification :

(1) Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a qualified GATE score Or Master’s degree in Engineering

preferably in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering

(2) Knowledge of basic probability and Coding (C/C++/MATLAB/Python)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview / online interview will be held on 4th January 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Computer & Communication Center (CCC) Conference Room, IIT Guwahati/ Online

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post of JRF (GATE / NET) under the project “Study of quantum noise control techniques using Low Density Parity Check codes” have to send their CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, postal address, mobile no., email id, etc. by 7th December 2022 (Wednesday) to the Principal Investigator (PI) at aloshious@iitg.ac.in with subject line “Application for JRF (GATE/NET) Position”.

Candidates applying for the post of JRF (GATE) under the project “Internet-of-Things Network Scheduling in a Reinforcement Learning-aided Mobile Edge Computing System” have to apply through email to arghyadip@iitg.ac.in within 2nd January 2023 with the subject of the Email as “Application for the JRF (GATE) Position”.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2