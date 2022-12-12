Assam Career Office of the Deputy Commissioner Barpeta Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various managerial positions under Office of the Deputy Commissioner Barpeta

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of City Project Manager (CPM) under City Level Technical Cell for PMAY HFA-Urban Assam.

Name of post : City Project Manager-Municipal Finance Specialist

No. of posts : 2

Location wise vacancies :

Barpeta Municipal Board : 1

Sarthebari Municipal Board : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Post Graduate/Graduate degree in Commerce, Finance, BBA.

ii. At least 3 years of experience in Mission Mode Program or equivalent.

iii. Experience in DBT mission will be added advantage.

iv. Candidates domicile from the vacant ULBs/towns is preferred and an additional mark may be added.

v. Experience in evaluating urban infrastructure investments and helping city governments to use a range of options for financing projects.

vi. Expertise in preparation of DPR, Financial Tenability & Viability Analysis of Projects.

vii. Ability to assist ULBs to set standards and procedures for ensuring quality and monitoring compliances.

viii. Excellent shorthand/computer typewriting speed both Assamese & English.

ix. Prior experience in related field will be an added advantage.

x. Familiar with the rules and procedures of the Urban Local Government.

xi. Fluency in local language is essential.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III vacancies in SPP College Namti

Name of post : City Project Manager-Social Development Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

Sorbhog Municipal Board : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Post Graduate/Graduate degree in Social Sciences- MSW / Rural Development / Rural Management or Mass Communication

ii. At least 3 years of experience in Mission Mode Program or equivalent.

iii. Experience in DBT mission will be added advantage.

iv. Candidates domicile from the vacant ULBs/towns is preferred and an additional mark may be added.

v. Experience in evaluating urban infrastructure investments and helping city governments to use a range of options for financing projects.

vi. Expertise in preparation of DPR, Financial Tenability & Viability Analysis of Projects.

vii. Ability to assist ULBs to set standards and procedures for ensuring quality and monitoring compliances.

viii. Excellent shorthand/computer typewriting speed both Assamese & English.

ix. Prior experience in related field will be an added advantage.

x. Familiar with the rules and procedures of the Urban Local Government.

xi. Fluency in local language is essential.

Salary : Salary will be as per Capacity Building Guideline, MoHUA, Govt. of India & Capacity Building Plan 2020-21.

Also Read : Assam Career : Pub Kamrup College Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : The candidate shall be the age of minimum 27 years and maximum 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th December 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Barpeta

How to apply : Candidates should bring original documents of education and experience and relevant documents for attending the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here