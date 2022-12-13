Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the project entitled “Traceable Value Chain for safe pork in the North Eastern Region of India” at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BTech (CSE/IT) with Strong knowledge on Deep Learning OR Blockchain

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 13th January 2023 via video conference. Shortlisted candidates will be called for on-line interview through e-mail which will also contain the gmail-id for interview and schedule.

How to apply : Candidates can send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., e-mail etc. by 11th January 2023 (5PM) to the PI at sukumar@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here