Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Apply for Court Assistant vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Court Assistants (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmers) (Group ‘B’ Non Gazetted post).

Name of post : Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer)

No. of posts : 11

Pay : Pay Level 7 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs. 44900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules (approximate Gross Salary with HRA – Rs. 80,803/- p.m.).

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer

Science/Information Technology from a recognised University or equivalent and 1 year experience in the field of computerisation.

OR

Master’s Degree in Computer Application/M.Sc. in Computer Science from a recognised University or equivalent and 1 year experience in the field of computerisation.

OR

B.Sc. in Computer Science/BCA with First Class or atleast 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University or equivalent and 1 year experience in the field of computerisation

Degree in Law from a recognised University will be preferred and considered as an additional qualification

Selection Procedure : The candidates who are found eligible for consideration will be first subjected to Objective Type Written Test and Technical Aptitude Test and those who qualify as per approved criteria/cut-off in these Tests will be called to appear for the Practical Aptitude Test and those who qualify as per approved criteria/cut-off in the Practical Aptitude Test will then be called for an interview. The candidates to be called for an Interview will have to qualify the Interview by securing minimum qualifying or more marks. The candidates who qualify in the prescribed tests and interview will be empanelled in order of merit for appointment as Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per enclosed proforma supported by copies of all the relevant certificates and documents to the Registrar (Recruitment),

Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110001. Last date for receipt of applications is 31st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here