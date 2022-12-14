Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow for the project entitled “Development of support vector machines based software for cavitation level monitoring in a Francis turbine” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MTech/ME (or, BTech with valid GATE score) in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Design/Manufacturing/Fluid and thermal with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent in Master’s degree (or, 75% marks or an equivalent in Bachelor’s degree with valid GATE score).

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : Must not be over 28 years as on 25th January, 2023. Relaxation for SC/ST & PH as per GOI norms.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th February 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Dean’s Block Meeting Room, NIT Meghalaya, Meghalaya

Also Read : IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 131 vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can send their self-attested scanned copies of the certificates, the application form to tanmoy.bose@nitm.ac.in as a single PDF file on or before 27-01-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here