Applications are invited for 131 vacant non-teaching positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various technical and administrative positions on regular basis (with one year probation period – which may be extended based on assessment of performance).

Name of post : Assistant Executive Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : A 1st class Bachelor’s degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering with at least three years of experience

Name of post : Assistant Registrar [P K Kelkar Library]

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks, or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale along with consistent good academic record.

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks, or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale along with consistent good academic record.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : MBBS, including completion of compulsory rotating internship, followed by at least 3 years of experience in a recognized hospital, OR Post-Graduate Diploma in an appropriate branch of Medicine plus at least one year experience in a recognized hospital, OR MD, or MS, in an appropriate branch of Medicine

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s degree in Civil /Electrical/ Electronics Engineering with at least one year experience, OR diploma in Civil Engineering with three years of experience. Knowledge of computer applications

Name of post : Junior Technical Superintendent (DoIP)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc./ B.Tech/ B.E. in Agricultural engineering/ Civil/ Bioengineering/ Biotechnology/ Environmental Engineering or B.Sc. Agriculture/ Biology/ Botany/ Environmental Science in with two years of relevant experience. Knowledge of computer applications

Name of post : Physical Training Instructor

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education with Diploma in Coaching from reputed Institutions such as NIS Patiala/ NSSC Bangalore/ NSEC Kolkata/ LNCPE Thiruvananthapuram and post Bachelor’s Degree 04 years relevant coaching experience OR Master’s degree in Physical Education (two years course) with post Master’s degree 04 years relevant coaching experience.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent and must have passed the examination held by the Nursing Council with 3 years course in General Nursing and Mid-wifery.

Name of post : Junior Technician

No. of posts : 100

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s degree / Master’s degree in relevant disciplines from a recognized Institute/University

How to apply : Eligible and desirous candidates may apply through online mode only up to 05.00 PM of 9th January 2023 by visiting the Institute’s website (www.iitk.ac.in/infocell/recruitment)

Application Fees :

For Group ‘A’ post : Rs.1000/-. Rs.500/- for SC & ST applicants. PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts : Rs.700/-. SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the

application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here