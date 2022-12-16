Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Nowgong College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nowgong College Assam.

Nowgong College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Chemistry.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum. The qualification of recruitment of Assistant Professor, a candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET. Candidates must have proficiency in local language. Candidates who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree only in accordance with University Grant Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulation, 2009 only shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of the following post. There shall be relaxation of 5% of marks from 55% to 50% may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19.09.1991. There shall be relaxation of 5% of marks at Master’s level for the SC/ST/Differently-abled candidates (Physically and visually differently-abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility. The eligibility marks of 55% and relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above the permissible bases on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedure. The Candidate has to acquire all qualifications by the last date of submitting the application. All certificates like M.Phil./ Ph.D./ Seminar Papers/ Publications etc. can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022, relaxable by 5 years of SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per the DHE’s prescribed format (available at our college website www.nowgongcollege.edu.in) with Bio-Data, copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of the Principal, Nowgong College, payable at SBI, Nagaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Nowgong College (Autonomous), Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782001 on or before 30th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here