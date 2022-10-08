Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Tenga Valley.

Army Public School Tenga Valley is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Counsellor, Music Teacher, PRT, Computer Teacher and Accounts Clerk.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate Diploma in Counselling with minimum experience of three years as Wellness Teacher / Counsellor

Name of post : Music Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Graduate in / with Music from a recognized University

OR

b) Higher Secondary / Senior Secondary with any one of the following-

i) Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal Bombay

ii) Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Viswavidyalaya, Khairagarh (MP)

iii) Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music ) Allahabad

iv) Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow

OR

c) Sangeet Bhaskar with graduation by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh

d) Sangeet Nritya Bhushan with graduation in any discipline

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

a) Graduate, 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) / B.Ed. with minimum 60% marks in each

b) CTET / TET qualified with 60% marks

Name of post : Computer Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) BTech in Computer Science / BSc in Computer Science

OR

b) BSc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from any University or recognized Institution

OR

c) BCA or Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication & Technology, GOI

Name of post : Accounts Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Commerce Graduate or fifteen years service as a clerk in the Defence Services

b) Basic computer application course of Army / Diploma in Computer Applications of not less than one year duration. Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheet and accounting software.

c) Minimum five years experience as an Accounts Clerk in the Defence Services / reputed organization

Salary :

a) Counsellor, Music Teacher, PRT, Computer Teacher : Rs. 22,521/- per month

b) Accounts Clerk : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age :

a) All fresh candidates (no experience) : Below 40 years

b) Experienced candidates (including ESM) : Below 57 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with CVs, attested testimonials and one passport size photograph by email to apstenga@gmail.com or by post to Army Public School Tenga Valley, PO : Singchung, Dist. : West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN-790115. Last date for submission of applications is October 17, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here