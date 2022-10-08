Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Tenga Valley.
Army Public School Tenga Valley is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Counsellor, Music Teacher, PRT, Computer Teacher and Accounts Clerk.
Name of post : Counsellor
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate Diploma in Counselling with minimum experience of three years as Wellness Teacher / Counsellor
Name of post : Music Teacher
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a) Graduate in / with Music from a recognized University
OR
b) Higher Secondary / Senior Secondary with any one of the following-
i) Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal Bombay
ii) Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Viswavidyalaya, Khairagarh (MP)
iii) Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music ) Allahabad
iv) Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow
OR
c) Sangeet Bhaskar with graduation by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh
d) Sangeet Nritya Bhushan with graduation in any discipline
Name of post : PRT
No. of posts : 4
Qualification :
a) Graduate, 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) / B.Ed. with minimum 60% marks in each
b) CTET / TET qualified with 60% marks
Name of post : Computer Teacher
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a) BTech in Computer Science / BSc in Computer Science
OR
b) BSc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from any University or recognized Institution
OR
c) BCA or Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication & Technology, GOI
Name of post : Accounts Clerk
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a) Commerce Graduate or fifteen years service as a clerk in the Defence Services
b) Basic computer application course of Army / Diploma in Computer Applications of not less than one year duration. Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheet and accounting software.
c) Minimum five years experience as an Accounts Clerk in the Defence Services / reputed organization
Salary :
a) Counsellor, Music Teacher, PRT, Computer Teacher : Rs. 22,521/- per month
b) Accounts Clerk : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Age :
a) All fresh candidates (no experience) : Below 40 years
b) Experienced candidates (including ESM) : Below 57 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with CVs, attested testimonials and one passport size photograph by email to apstenga@gmail.com or by post to Army Public School Tenga Valley, PO : Singchung, Dist. : West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN-790115. Last date for submission of applications is October 17, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here