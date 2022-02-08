The seven Indian Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in a high-altitude area at Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, have been found dead.

The Army personnel were struck by an avalanche on February 6.

The development has been confirmed by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

“Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

It added: “Their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site.”

The deceased personnel were part of a patrolling team, which was hit by the avalanche.

A search and rescue operation with specialised teams was initiated as soon as information about the incident was received.

As per the army, the personnel remained stuck at the accident site since February 6 as the area witnessed inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days before being hit by the avalanche.