The Congress in Meghalaya has joined hands with the NPP-led MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) government in the state.

Five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have ‘pledged’ their support to the MDA government “to strengthen” further it.

The development has been confirmed by Meghalaya Congress MLA and CLP leader in the state Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday.

The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie, on Tuesday, met chief minister Conrad Sangma and extended their support to the government.

“The five Meghalaya Congress MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies,” said CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh.

However, it is yet to be clear on whether the Congress high command has given the Meghalaya unit a go ahead for the ‘alliance’.

Notably, Congress’ rival – the BJP is also a partner of the ruling MDA coalition government in Meghalaya.

Earlier, as many as 12 MLAs, including former CM Mukul Sangma, had quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).