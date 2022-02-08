Shillong: After the speculations of Opposition Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh joining the National People’s Party, on Monday she said that she will complete her term in Congress and only then she would discuss the next step.

National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma earlier on Monday admitted that discussions were going on between Lyngdoh and the NPP.

He said that Ampareen Lyngdoh and the NPP had been discussing and she has been very keen and interested in the overall development of the state.

Lyngdoh however, speaking about the discussion said that there is political uncertainty in Meghalaya but her stand is clear that she will complete her term in the Congress before making any decisions.

She added, “I will take a call at the appropriate time”.

Lyngdoh stated that she won from a Congress ticket and she will not leave the party like a “thief in the night”.

She further stated, “Most importantly, I will not deceive my supporters and execute my duties as assigned by the party”