Guwahati: A journalist belonging to a news channel in Assam was assaulted by two policemen as he had questioned them why they did not wear helmets while riding a motorcycle in Assam’s Chirang.

The incident took place in the Basugaon area of Chirang district on Monday.

The victim journalist was identified as Jayant Debnath who works at a regional private news channel.

Speaking about the issue, Debnath said that his only fault was that he questioned the two policemen why they had no helmets while they were on a motorcycle.

He added, “The two were constables and on being questioned, both of them abused me Once I told them that I was a journalist, they started to physically assault me even more.”

“Had the incident occurred in the night, there were chances that they would have shot me in a fake encounter”, he added.

He claimed that the only reason the incident took place was that the police were given a “freehand by the government”.

He added that the police are misusing the power given to them.

The victim also urged the Assam Government to ensure that the rules that they make are followed by all which also includes the police personnel.

However, Chirang DSP, Laba Deka has stated that necessary actions will be taken on the issue.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where it is clearly seen how the journalist was beaten by the police and how he was forced into a police jeep.