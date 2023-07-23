Dibrugarh: The Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) on Friday evening organised a peaceful candlelight vigil at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, to pay homage to Lt. Tumi Doke Lendo, who died in a road accident on June 21, 2023.

Lendo, the founder and first president of the Lendo Ao Welfare Association (LAWA), was travelling in a car that skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in the Lower Siang district. The accident occurred 25 km from Likabali town on the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road.

Lendo’s death has sparked anger among the Galo community, who have accused the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) of negligence. The GYO has filed an FIR against Madhusudan Sharma, the GM of NHIDCL, but no action has been taken against him so far.

The GYO has demanded that Sharma be held accountable for the accident and that the families of the deceased and injured be compensated. They have also demanded that the NHIDCL dismantle all low-quality structures on the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road.

The candlelight vigil was attended by hundreds of people, including members of the Galo community, Lendo’s family and friends, and representatives of various civil society organizations. The participants held placards demanding justice for Lendo and calling for action against the NHIDCL.

In a statement issued after the vigil, the GYO said that they would not rest until Sharma was held accountable for the accident and that the families of the deceased and injured were compensated. They also said that they would continue to press for the dismantling of all low-quality structures on the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road.