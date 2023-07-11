DIMAPUR: Following the July 4 rockslide incident near the old police check post on NH-29 at Chumoukedima, Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), BRO and PWD (NH) to submit a detailed report on monsoon preparedness to ensure public safety on or before July 21.

Two persons were killed and three others injured while three vehicles were crushed when boulders fell on them from above NH-29 at the stretch of the road.

Addressing a press conference after holding a monsoon preparedness meeting with PWD (NH), NHIDCL, BRO and contractors at Chumoukedima police complex in Nagaland on Tuesday (July 11), Zeliang, who is also the minister in charge of national highways in Nagaland, said safety measures to be taken not only on NH-29 (Dimapur-Kohima road) but also along all roads across the state were discussed at the meeting. He stressed that safety measures should be the top priority in any road construction project.

“We have underlined some important points the implementing agencies should take up at their end at the meeting,” the Nagaland deputy chief minister said.

When asked who is responsible for the July 4 incident, he called it a “natural calamity”.

Zeliang stopped short of blaming the NHDICL for the July 4 incident, saying it is only an implementing agency and not a technically expert organisation.

He said he pointed out at the meeting that the July 4 incident was not the first incident and said four vehicles were damaged and the occupants were seriously injured due to rock-falling along the same stretch.

He added that the NHIDCL was asked to intimate what action it took or why no action was taken on the letter written by the Nagaland Pollution Control Board on September 25, 2020, and February 4, 2021, to it to refrain from using dynamites for blasting of rocks in the area for fear of destruction of environment, injury to travelers and damage to vehicles.

Zelaing also said it was questioned whether the hilly portion from Patkai Bridge along the stretch was cut according to the specification in the DPR and why sufficient space was not made available so that rock fall does not land directly on the road.

He asked the NHIDCL to desist from questioning the state government on safety measures taken along other roads in the state and instead focus on its assigned job.

“This is not the way to deal with issues where precious lives have been lost,” he maintained.

Zeliang directed that henceforth the name of each appointed firm or contractor should be displayed in the form of a signboard within the portion of every package on every National Highway in Nagaland.

He also reminded all government department officials and public undertaking corporations entrusted to supervise any road project that “we are all answerable as the road belongs to the people of the state”.