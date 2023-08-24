Namsai: The Namsai district administration has taken cognizance of the alleged illegal money lending activities of one Mualin Agan of Bordumsa in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In an order issued on August 22,the Deputy Commissioner Namsai, CR Khampa directed Agan to stop any further lending of money to the public of Namsai district and to furnish his money lending license to the district administration by August 29, 2023.

The order stated that the district administration had received reliable information that Agan was lending money to gullible villagers of Namsai district.

The order also said that a copy of a loan deed agreement between Agan and a borrower had come to light, and that the agreement appeared to be incomplete, misleading, and in contravention of the Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2018.

The order warned that any individual or entity found to be involved in illegal money lending without a valid license would be punishable under Section 41(c)(i) of the Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2018.

The order also asked all relevant administrative officials across the district to keep strict vigil in their respective jurisdictions to deter any illegal money lending activities.

Earlier, the Changlang district administration had constituted a three-member examining committee to investigate the alleged illegal money lending activities of Agan. The committee is headed by ADC Bordumsa Oling Lego.

The committee has said that it has heard all the stakeholders and will submit its findings to the district administration soon.