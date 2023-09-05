GUWAHATI: Celebrating Teacher’s Day today at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar on Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the creation of 500 posts to regularize contractual teachers.

In addition, an enhancement of salaries was announced, marking a 22% raise with an added 3% Dearness Allowance for all categories of teaching and non-teaching staff in KGBV, SCBAV, vocational teachers, BRCC teachers and staff benefiting about 4400 employees, besides extending state top up for contractual teachers appointed after May 18, 2020.

The chief minister also announced the regularization of 500 ISSE teachers, impacting approximately 4,900 teachers and indirectly benefiting a population of nearly 30,000 people.

Khandu expressed profound appreciation for the education department’s relentless efforts in achieving desired learning outcomes and underscored the significance of integrating technology in managing and monitoring school activities.

Khandu emphasized the importance of duty and warned against indulgence in illegal activities, specifically citing illegal appointments of teachers and MTS staff reported from some districts recently.

“No one indulging in such illegal activities shall be spared. They shall be taken with stiffest action as per provisions of the law,” he cautioned.

He also warned of strong action against delinquents’ staff involved in dereliction of duty.

While assuring that the government remains committed to addressing staff issues, Khandu also stressed the reciprocal responsibility of the staff to execute their duties with utmost sincerity.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhance educational standards in the state while expressing concern over the previous year’s 10th and 12th-grade results. He encouraged the teaching fraternity to set higher teaching standards and play their role proactively in shaping the future generation.

This Teacher’s Day marked a historic moment as it brought together all 26 districts, nearly 178 schools, and DDSE offices virtually to witness the celebration. Unveiling the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’, a platform aimed at connecting schools, teachers, students, and policymakers, Khandu openly interacted with students from Anjaw, Leparada, Yazali, and Yupia.

To mark the occasion, 40 teachers from across the state were awarded cash prizes, mementoes, shawls, and commendation certificates. A book on the history of Arunachal Pradesh and a handbook for ECCE teachers were also released on the occasion.