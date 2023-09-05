IMPHAL: The United Nations (UN) has stated that it is ‘appalled’ by the reports and images of gender-based violence in Manipur.

UN experts urged the Indian government to take robust action to investigate acts of violence and hold perpetrators to account.

The UN experts raised alarm over reports of human rights violations in Manipur, including alleged acts of sexual violence.

The world body also raised concerns over alleged acts of extrajudicial killings, destruction of homes, forced displacement of people in Manipur.

“We are appalled by the reports and images of gender-based violence targeting hundreds of women and girls of all ages, and predominantly of the Kuki ethnic minority,” the UN stated in a statement.

Also read: Manipur: Myanmar national held in Moreh, pushed back

It added: “The alleged violence includes gang rape, parading women naked in the street, severe beatings causing death, and burning them alive or dead.”

“We are further alarmed by the reported misuse of counter-terrorism measures to legitimise acts of violence and repression against ethnic and religious minorities,” UN experts said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has firmly criticised and rejected the claims and remarks from United Nations’ experts on Manipur.

India characterised the remarks by the UN experts on Manipur as “unwarranted, presumptive and misleading”.

The Indian government has further asserted peace and stability prevails in the Northeast state of Manipur.