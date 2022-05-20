Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on a two-day trip.

Amit Shah will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on May 21.

During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Amit Shah will meet troopers of the Assam Rifles and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

According to reports, Amit Shah will meet personnel of the Assam Rifles and ITBP on May 22.

This visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Arunachal Pradesh comes amid claims of the Indian Army that China has been ramping up construction of infrastructure along its border with Arunachjal Pradesh.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar MLA’s son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Amit Shah will also inaugurate a slew of developmental projects in Arunachal Pradesh that is worth over Rs 1000 crore.

On May 21, after his arrival, Amit Shah will pay a visit to Parshuram Kund in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.