ITANAGAR: Son of Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

34-year-old Techi Takar, son of Itanagar MLA, was found dead in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Decapitated body of Techi Takar was recovered from a railway track in Tigdo area of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, Takar – son of Itanagar MLA – committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

“Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide,” police sources said.

Meanwhile, the police in Arunachal Pradesh have launched an investigation into the case.

According to police sources, the driver of the train, in front of which Techi Takar jumped to commit suicide, had witnessed the entire incident.