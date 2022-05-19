Nearly 7 lakh people across 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the ravaging floods in the state.

At least nine people have lost their lives in the deluge in Assam.

6.6 lakh people in Assam have been affected by the floods with over 48,000 people being shifted to 248 relief camps in 14 districts.

Dima Hasao, Hojai and Cachar are the worst-hit affected districts in Assam.

Dima Hasao district in Assam remains to be completely cut off from the rest of the state due to the floods.

Road and rail network to Dima Hasao district of Assam have been snapped due to floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed in the floods.

The Assam government has also signed an agreement with regional airline ‘Flybig’ to operate planes in and out of Barak Valley at a ticket price of only Rs 3000.

The Assam government will bear the remaining cost of tickets.

The Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA) informed that 46160.43 hectares of crop land have been destroyed in the current wave of floods.