The Assam government has built as many as 40 new highlands inside Kaziranga national park to save animals, including famed one-horned rhino from flood fury.

This was informed by Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday.

Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said these highlands are scientifically designed to save the wildlife of Kaziranga national park by providing them shelter during floods in the state.

Suklabaidya further said that the Assam forest department is in “complete preparedness” to rescue animals from the onslaught of ongoing flood in Kaziranga national park.

“We have successfully completed the construction of around 40 highlands for tackling the prevailing flood situation in Kaziranga and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries,” the Assam forest minister said.

He added: “These highlands will ensure less animal casualty during floods.”

Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya further informed that at least 25 boats are kept in readiness to rescue animals in Kaziranga national park.

He also informed that a baby elephant was saved from drowning on Tuesday morning.