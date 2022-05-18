NORTH LAKHIMPUR: The flood situation in Lakhimpur district of Assam has turned grim following incessant rain and release of dam water to Ranganadi and Dikrong by NEEPCO from its hudro-electrical power plants in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the report of flood reporting and information management system (FIRMS)-Assam, 53 villages spreading across four revenue circles have been affected by flood.

The worst is Bihpura revenue circle where 28 villages have been hit.

A total 692.20 hectares of cropland with 11,615 population are being affected in this pre-monsoon flood in the district.

Incessant rains over the past several days has left all the rivers in the district to spate causing infrastructure damages at various parts.

River Pava, Singra, Gavru in Nowboicha revenue circle, Dikrang in Bihpuria and Dihiri, Durpang and Sesa in Narayanpur revenue circle have already flooded several villages and caused damages to bunds and rural roads.